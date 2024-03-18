Students react to Howard University men’s basketball team makes history, ‘dancing’ for 2nd year in a row

Howard University's men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the “Big Dance," for the second consecutive year and just the fourth time ever.

The Bison beat Delaware State 70-67 on Saturday to secure the MEAC Championship and one of 68 spots in the NCAA tournament. It’s the first time ever the program has made the tournament twice in a row.

“The school spirit’s amazing,” said student Kajean Talette. “As soon as we hear we’re going to March Madness, I’m seeing everyone talk about it and having little parties and stuff.”

Howard will play Wagner in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday. The winner will face No. 1 seed North Carolina.

“Do your best out there. I know you guys can do it, I know you guys can win, but God forbid you don’t put your best foot forward,” said student Gabrielle Francis.

Last year, the Bison lost in the first round to No. 1 seed Kansas.

“We put the whole campus behind the teams that are winning, so it definitely changes the environment,” said student Miles Suit.

In all, this will be Howard’s fourth NCAA tournament appearance, with the Bison looking to notch their first ever tournament win Tuesday.

“It’s funny, people who don’t even go to Howard are like, ‘Wow, Howard is doing well, going back to the tournament again,'” said student Drew McIntyre. “It’s nice to see Howard recognized.”

