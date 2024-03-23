Houston Cougars take on the Texas A&M Aggies in second round

Texas A&M Aggies (21-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-4, 17-4 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-4, 17-4 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston faces Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 17-4, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 11-10 against SEC teams. Texas A&M has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston averages 73.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.2 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

