Houston Cougars face the Texas A&M Aggies in second round

Texas A&M Aggies (21-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-4, 17-4 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-4, 17-4 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and Texas A&M play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 17-4, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference play. Houston has a 27-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 11-10. Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Houston is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Texas A&M allows to opponents. Texas A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 13.5 points, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

