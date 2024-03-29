Houston and Duke meet in the Sweet 16

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 15-6 ACC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 17-4 Big 12) Dallas; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 15-6 ACC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 17-4 Big 12)

Dallas; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston plays No. 13 Duke in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 17-4 against Big 12 teams, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. Houston leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 15-6 against ACC opponents. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 8.1.

Houston is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.0% Duke allows to opponents. Duke averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games.

Filipowski is averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.