Grant-Foster scores 28 in Grand Canyon’s 80-72 win over Seattle U in WAC tourney semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 28 points in top-seeded Grand Canyon’s 80-72 victory over Seattle U in Friday night’s Western Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Grand Canyon will face the winner of Friday’s UT Arlington-Tarleton State semifinal in Saturday’s championship game.

Grant-Foster added six rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (28-4). Rayshon Harrison scored 17 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Lok Wur shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The fourth-seeded Redhawks (19-14, 1-1) were led by Alex Schumacher, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. John Christofilis added 12 points for Seattle U. Seyi Reiley had 11 points.

Grant-Foster scored 12 points in the first half and Grand Canyon went into halftime trailing 34-32. Grant-Foster’s 16-point second half helped Grand Canyon close out the eight-point victory.

