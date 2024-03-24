EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Enaruna hits jumper at the buzzer to lead Cleveland State over Northern Colorado 51-49 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 24, 2024, 2:37 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points, including a contested jumper from the top of the key as time expired, and Cleveland State beat Northern Colorado 51-49 on Sunday in the CBI Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Cleveland State advances to play top-seeded High Point in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Enaruna had 10 rebounds for the Vikings (21-14). Tujautae Williams finished 5 of 14 from the field to add 10 points. Jayson Woodrich shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

The Bears (19-14) were led by Langston Reynolds, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Brock Wisne added 10 points for Northern Colorado. Jaron Rillie also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

