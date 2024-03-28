Eastern Michigan hires Sahar Nusseibeh away from Canisius to coach women’s basketball

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan hired Sahar Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school’s women’s basketball coach…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan hired Sahar Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school’s women’s basketball coach on Thursday.

Nusseibeh makes the jump to the MAC after spending the past three years coaching at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Canisius University, based in Buffalo, New York. The 37-year-old Nusseibeh replaces Fred Castro, who was fired in December in the midst of his eighth season at the suburban Detroit-based school.

The Eagles went 7-22, marking the sixth time in seven seasons they’ve finished without a winning record.

In going 32-60 overall at Canisius, Nusseibeh guided the Golden Griffins to a 17-14 finish this season — the program’s first winning record since 2008-09. Their season ended with a 77-64 loss in the MAAC semifinals to eventual tournament champion Marist.

Her departure leaves Canisius with head-coaching vacancies at both basketball programs. Men’s coach Reggie Witherspoon’s contract was not renewed after completing his eighth season earlier this month.

