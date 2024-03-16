Duquesne Dukes play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (22-11, 12-8 A-10) New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-12, 11-9 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (22-11, 12-8 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Saint Bonaventure in the A-10 Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 12-8, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 1.7.

The Bonnies are 11-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 9.3.

Duquesne is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 7.2 more points per game (73.9) than Duquesne gives up to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16.5 points. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.1 points, four assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Venning is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 blocks for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.