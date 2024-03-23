Duke Blue Devils take on the James Madison Dukes in second round

James Madison Dukes (32-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 15-6 ACC) New York; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT…

James Madison Dukes (32-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 15-6 ACC)

New York; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke takes on James Madison in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-6 against ACC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 8.2 boards.

The Dukes are 19-3 against Sun Belt teams. James Madison leads the Sun Belt scoring 84.0 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

Duke averages 79.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 68.9 James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

