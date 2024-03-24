Duke Blue Devils and James Madison Dukes meet in NCAA Tournament second round

James Madison Dukes (32-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 15-6 ACC) New York; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT…

James Madison Dukes (32-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 15-6 ACC)

New York; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke and James Madison square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-6 against ACC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Duke is sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 8.2 boards.

The Dukes are 19-3 against Sun Belt teams. James Madison is 26-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Duke averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

