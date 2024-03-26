Dordt (Iowa) claims the women’s NAIA championship with 57-53 victory over Providence (Mont.)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Karly Gustafson scored 16 points, Gracie Schoonhoven added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Dordt…

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Karly Gustafson scored 16 points, Gracie Schoonhoven added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Dordt (Iowa) claimed the program’s first NAIA championship with a 57-53 victory over Providence (Mont.) on Tuesday night.

Dordt (35-2) was appearing in its second national championship game in three years after losing in 2022 against former NAIA member Thomas More (Ky.). Providence (27-9) was in the championship game for the first time in program history.

Schoonhoven grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give Dordt a 50-49 lead with 2:29 left. After a Providence turnover, Schoonhoven scored again off a nice pass from Macy Sievers.

Bailey Beckman made two free throws with 33.2 seconds left for a 54-51 lead and Providence stepped out of bounds at the other end. Beckman was fouled again and made two free throws at 9.4 for a two-possession lead.

Sievers finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Dordt. Beckman was just 2 of 9 from the field, but she made all four of her free throws to finish with eight points. Dordt was 16 of 24 from the free-throw line, compared to Providence’s seven attempts.

Ashlee Maldonado led Providence with 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Keanna Salave’a grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points.

Providence made just two of its first 10 shots but closed the first half by making 7 of 9 to take a 27-20 lead. Providence finished 20 of 55 (36%) from the field.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.