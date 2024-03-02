Desmond Claude scores career-high 36, Xavier tops Georgetown 98-93

WASHINGTON (AP) — Desmond Claude’s career-high 36 points led Xavier over Georgetown 98-93 on Saturday night. Claude shot 13 of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Desmond Claude’s career-high 36 points led Xavier over Georgetown 98-93 on Saturday night.

Claude shot 13 of 20 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line for his first 30-point game for the Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East Conference). Dayvion McKnight was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Quincy Olivari had 16 points and was 2 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 15 from the line.

The Hoyas (9-20, 2-16) were led in scoring by Rowan Brumbaugh, who finished with 24 points. Jayden Epps added 20 points and seven assists for Georgetown. Supreme Cook also put up 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Claude scored 10 points in the first half and Xavier went into the break trailing 49-37. Claude scored 26 points in the second half to help lead Xavier to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.