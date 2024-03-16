Colorado faces Oregon in Pac-12 Championship game

Oregon Ducks (22-11, 14-8 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (24-9, 15-7 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (22-11, 14-8 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (24-9, 15-7 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 games is 15-7, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. paces the Buffaloes with 7.2 boards.

The Ducks are 14-8 in Pac-12 play. Oregon scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Colorado makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Oregon has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Tristan da Silva is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.