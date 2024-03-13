Colgate wins its fourth straight Patriot League Tournament title with 74-55 win over Lehigh

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brady Cummins scored a career-high 19 points, Braeden Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds and…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brady Cummins scored a career-high 19 points, Braeden Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds and top-seeded Colgate collected its fourth straight Patriot League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament bid with a 74-55 win over Lehigh on Wednesday.

With its fifth league title in six years, Colgate (25-9) has tied Holy Cross and Bucknell for the most league championships at seven. It was the seventh straight season Colgate played for the championship, the last six on its home court.

Colgate coach Matt Langel tied former Lafayette coach Fran O’Hanlon for the most Patriot tournament wins with 21 and now has the most league championships with five, breaking a tie with former Holy Cross coach Ralph Willard.

Jeff Woodward added 11 points for the Raiders, who shot 56% and outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 43-28.

Nasir Whitlock was the only player to score in double figures for Lehigh (14-18) with 17. Cam Gillus, who scored a career-high 30 points in a comeback 84-79 overtime win against Boston University in the semifinals, finished with eight points. Leading scorer Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who had 21 against Boston University, finished with seven.

Colgate had to rally from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Bucknell 68-65 in a Sunday semifinal and its two regular-season season victories over Lehigh came by only three-point margins. But this time against the sixth-seeded Mountain Hawks, the Raiders took a 49-27 halftime lead behind 12 points from Cummins and cruised in the second half, leading by as many as 30.

