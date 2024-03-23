Cincinnati plays Bradley in NIT matchup

Bradley Braves (23-11, 14-8 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (21-14, 9-12 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati…

Bradley Braves (23-11, 14-8 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (21-14, 9-12 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Bradley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 play is 9-12, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. Cincinnati leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Aziz Bandaogo leads the Bearcats with 7.6 rebounds.

The Braves are 14-8 in MVC play. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.9.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.6 more points per game (74.6) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bandaogo is averaging 6.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deen is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists. Connor Hickman is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

