Charlotte 49ers face the Temple Owls in AAC Tournament

Temple Owls (14-19, 7-13 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (19-11, 13-5 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (14-19, 7-13 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (19-11, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Temple meet in the AAC Tournament.

The 49ers are 13-5 against AAC opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Charlotte ranks ninth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 2.9.

The Owls are 7-13 in AAC play. Temple allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Temple allows. Temple scores 5.3 more points per game (71.2) than Charlotte gives up (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is averaging 10.3 points for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.