Bracket Breakdown V: Terps, Hokies and Spiders enter Women’s Tournament with high hopes

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tips off Friday with 16 games and more than a few compelling storylines. WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down all the local teams participating in this year's March Madness.

Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in College Park, Md.(AP/Nick Wass)

The fact they begin their dance on the second day of the men’s tournament deluge is less than ideal but fits in better with a big-picture schedule that lands the national championship game on a Sunday afternoon.

So, let’s go dancing.

Today’s games of note

2 p.m.: South Carolina (32-0), vs. Presbyterian (21-14), ESPN. The overall No. 1 seed Gamecocks are the team to beat this March, just like they were in 2023 when they lost to Iowa in the Final Four. The Blue Hose at least play South Carolina having had one game on their floor (the other night in the First Four).

2:30 p.m.: Richmond (29-5) vs. Duke (20-11), ESPNews. The Spiders are fresh from winning their first Atlantic 10 Tournament since joining the league in 2001. The Blue Devils have made just one trip to the Sweet Sixteen in the last ten years after making 15 regionals from 1998-2013.

3:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech (24-7) vs. Marshall (26-6), ESPN2. The Hokies’ dream of back-to-back Final Fours took a major hit Thursday when they announced center Elizabeth Kitley would miss the tournament with a torn ACL. The ACC regular season champs have also lost three of four games. Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd have won ten straight and 20 of 21.

4 p.m.: LSU (28-5) vs. Rice (19-14), ESPN. Angel Reese (19 points and 13 rebounds per game) and the Tigers are defending champs. The Owls? Flying high after four wins in four days to take the AAC Tournament after ending the regular season with five straight losses.

7:30 p.m.: Maryland (19-13) vs. Iowa State (20-11), ESPN2. The Terps are in a familiar (14 straight NCAA Tournaments) but unfamiliar (No. 10 seed is their lowest since 2004) spot. Coach Brenda Frese was an assistant for the Cyclones from 1995-99 under Bill Fennelly who’s now in his 29th season coaching the school.

Saturday’s games

3 p.m.: Iowa (29-4) vs. Holy Cross, ABC. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes made a Final Four run last year, but they were also upset at home in the second round in 2022.

5:30 p.m.: West Virginia (24-7) vs. Princeton (25-4), ESPN2. The winner likely plays Iowa Monday in the second round.

Buckle up…

