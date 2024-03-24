EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Bobe helps Evansville hold off Quinnipiac 64-63 in CBI first round

The Associated Press

March 24, 2024, 8:05 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gage Bobe finished with 11 points and five steals to help Evansville hold off Quinnipiac 64-63 in the first round of the CBI on Sunday.

Bobe sank 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range for the 11th-seeded Purple Aces (17-17), who advance to play No. 3 seed Seattle University in a Monday quarterfinal.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. also scored 11 for Evansville, adding five rebounds. Tanner Cuff and freshman reserve Chuck Bailey III scored 10 points apiece. Cuff added nine rebounds and five assists, while Bailey grabbed four boards.

Paul Otieno scored 16 on 7-for-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Bobcats (24-10). Doug Young came off the bench to score 12. Alexis Reyes contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

