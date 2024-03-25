Bello’s 21 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Tarleton State 73-72 in CIT semifinals

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rasheed Bello scored 21 points, Eric Mulder made a go-ahead basket in the paint with 15…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rasheed Bello scored 21 points, Eric Mulder made a go-ahead basket in the paint with 15 seconds left, and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Tarleton State 73-72 on Monday night in the CIT semifinals.

Purdue Fort Wayne (23-12) advances to the championship game against Norfolk State (23-11) on Wednesday.

Bello had three steals for the Mastodons. Anthony Roberts added 13 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had nine rebounds. Mulder went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Adam Moussa finished with 16 points and four assists for the Texans (25-10). Tarleton State also got 14 points and two steals from Devon Barnes. Jakorie Smith also had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

