Austin Peay and Alabama A&M play in TBC matchup

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Austin Peay Governors (19-15, 12-7 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Austin Peay Governors (19-15, 12-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Alabama A&M square off in The Basketball Classic.

The Governors’ record in ASUN play is 12-7, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. Austin Peay has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 against SWAC teams. Alabama A&M is 5-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Alabama A&M’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Tucker is averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.