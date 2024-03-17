Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators meet in SEC Championship

Florida Gators (24-10, 14-7 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (26-7, 15-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (24-10, 14-7 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (26-7, 15-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn and Florida meet in the SEC Championship.

The Tigers are 15-5 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Auburn leads the SEC with 17.9 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.2.

The Gators are 14-7 against SEC opponents. Florida is the SEC leader with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 7.5.

Auburn makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Florida averages 17.6 more points per game (85.7) than Auburn gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Denver Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.3 points. Samuel is averaging 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

