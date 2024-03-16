Auburn plays in SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12, 10-10 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (25-7, 14-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12, 10-10 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (25-7, 14-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn plays Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 14-5, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Auburn ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Johni Broome paces the Tigers with 8.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 6.9.

Auburn makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Mississippi State scores 6.9 more points per game (75.0) than Auburn gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.1 points. Tolu Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

