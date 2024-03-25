Arkansas State, Montana square off in CBI Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (24-11, 14-7 Big Sky) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-16, 13-8 Sun Belt) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30…

Montana Grizzlies (24-11, 14-7 Big Sky) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-16, 13-8 Sun Belt)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Montana meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Red Wolves are 13-8 against Sun Belt opponents and 6-8 in non-conference play. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 78.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 14-7 in Big Sky play. Montana has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas State scores 78.9 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.8 Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 10.6 points. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aanen Moody is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.