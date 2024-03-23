Arizona Wildcats take on the Dayton Flyers in second round

Dayton Flyers (25-7, 14-5 A-10) vs. Arizona Wildcats (26-8, 16-6 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (25-7, 14-5 A-10) vs. Arizona Wildcats (26-8, 16-6 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona takes on Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 42.8 boards. Oumar Ballo paces the Wildcats with 10.2 rebounds.

The Flyers are 14-5 in A-10 play. Dayton scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Arizona makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Dayton averages 74.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 72.0 Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 13.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Daron Holmes is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.