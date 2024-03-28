Arizona Wildcats take on the Clemson Tigers in Sweet 16

Clemson Tigers (23-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (27-8, 16-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (23-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (27-8, 16-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona takes on Clemson in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 16-6, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Arizona scores 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-10 against ACC teams. Clemson is 9-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Arizona’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelle Larsson is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 18.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Joseph Girard III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

