Andrews records career-highs with 31 points 7 3-pointers in UCLA’s win over Oregon State in Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Andrews made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points — both career-highs — to help No. 5 UCLA beat No. 12 Oregon State 67-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

UCLA (16-16) advances to play No. 4 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bruins split the regular-season series with the Ducks, losing 64-59 on the road before a 71-63 win at home.

The Bruins, who entered at 33% from behind the arc this season, were 9 of 15 from 3-point range — and just 10 of 16 at the free-throw line.

After Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno missed the frontend of a 1-and-1 with 2:40 left, Andrews sank his seventh 3-pointer at the other end for a 14-point lead.

Andrews also set a career high with 11 baskets on 15 attempts. The sophomore easily topped his previous scoring best of 22 points set in a 76-72 loss to Cal State Northridge on Dec. 19.

Adem Bona added 17 points, going 7 of 11 at the free-throw line, for UCLA. Sebastian Mack, averaging a team-high 12.4 points per game, was held scoreless in just 10 minutes of action.

Jordan Pope led Oregon State (13-19) with 16 points. Akanno had 14 points and Tyler Bilodeau added 13.

Oregon State was within 22-20 with 5:48 left in the first half, but UCLA closed on a 12-2 run to build a 34-22 lead at the break. Andrews and Bona combined for 25 points and UCLA shot 55% in the half. Oregon State was just 1 of 8 from distance.

It was the first time since 2019 that the Bruins were not one of the conference’s top-four seeds with a first-round bye. The Bruins have not won the tournament since going 3-0 in three days in 2014.

