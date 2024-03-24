Alabama Crimson Tide and Grand Canyon Antelopes play in NCAA Tournament second round

Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-6 SEC) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-6 SEC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama and Grand Canyon meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-6 against SEC opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 4.1.

The Antelopes are 19-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Alabama averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 95.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

