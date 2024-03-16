Akron Zips play the Kent State Golden Flashes in MAC Championship

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-16, 10-10 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (23-10, 15-5 MAC) Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-16, 10-10 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (23-10, 15-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Kent State in the MAC Championship.

The Zips’ record in MAC games is 15-5, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Akron ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Enrique Freeman averaging 13.1.

The Golden Flashes are 10-10 against MAC teams. Kent State is third in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Akron is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State scores 9.2 more points per game (75.2) than Akron allows to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 59.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giovanni Santiago is averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

