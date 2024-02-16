Villanova hands Georgetown 10th straight defeat, 70-54

TJ Bamba scored 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 70-54 on Friday night, handing the Hoyas their 10th straight loss.

WASHINGTON (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 70-54 on Friday night, handing the Hoyas their 10th straight loss.

Bamba added four steals for the Wildcats (14-11, 7-7 Big East Conference). Brendan Hausen scored 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Eric Dixon scored 11.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the Hoyas (8-17, 1-13) with 14 points and five assists. Jay Heath had 12 points and Jayden Epps scored nine.

Hausen scored all 12 of his points in the first half to help Villanova take a 28-19 lead into the locker room.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

