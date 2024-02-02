Saran has 17 as UC Irvine downs Cal Poly 73-59

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 73-59 on Thursday. Saran…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 73-59 on Thursday.

Saran also contributed four steals for the Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added nine rebounds.

Kobe Sanders finished with 23 points and four assists for the Mustangs (4-18, 0-10).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.