Saran has 17 as UC Irvine downs Cal Poly 73-59

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 12:06 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 73-59 on Thursday.

Saran also contributed four steals for the Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added nine rebounds.

Kobe Sanders finished with 23 points and four assists for the Mustangs (4-18, 0-10).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

