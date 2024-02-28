Rogers has 29, Wichita State takes down UAB 74-66

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 29 points and five 3-pointers in Wichita State’s 74-66 victory against UAB on…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 29 points and five 3-pointers in Wichita State’s 74-66 victory against UAB on Wednesday night.

Rogers added three steals for the Shockers (12-17, 4-12 American Athletic Conference). Harlond Beverly added 12 points while going 5 of 9 and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and five assists. Xavier Bell had 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Alejandro led the way for the Blazers (18-10, 10-5) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg added 20 points and 15 rebounds for UAB. In addition, Daniel Ortiz had 10 points and two steals.

Wichita State took the lead with 6:02 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-33 at halftime, with Rogers racking up 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

