Keyshawn Hall scores 20 points, grabs 12 rebounds as George Mason downs George Washington 90-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall’s 20 points and 12 rebounds helped George Mason defeat George Washington 90-67 on Tuesday night.

Amari Kelly added 16 points for the Patriots (17-8, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Woody Newton shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Revolutionaries (14-10, 3-8) were led in scoring by Antoine Smith Jr., who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 12 points for George Washington. In addition, James Bishop finished with 10 points. The loss was the Revolutionaries’ seventh in a row.

The score was 54-27 at halftime, with Hall racking up 15 points. George Mason pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 34 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

