Kennesaw State visits Austin Peay following Witt’s 30-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (13-10, 4-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-13, 4-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Sai Witt scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 95-91 overtime victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors have gone 8-1 in home games. Austin Peay has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 4-5 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State is 6-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay averages 70.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 80.0 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Simeon Cottle averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

