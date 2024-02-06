Harris, Dockery help Howard hold off Delaware State 75-71

Bryce Harris had 23 points, Marcus Dockery scored 21 and Howard beat Delaware State 75-71 on Monday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash) Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash) Bryce Harris had 23 points, Marcus Dockery scored 21 and Howard beat Delaware State 75-71 on Monday night.

Harris made 10 of 14 shots for the Bison (10-14, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery sank four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Seth Towns pitched in with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 to lead the Hornets (10-13, 3-4). Jevin Muniz added 19 points and Martaz Robinson scored 10.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.