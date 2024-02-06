Live Radio
Harris, Dockery help Howard hold off Delaware State 75-71

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 1:06 AM

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash)
Bryce Harris had 23 points, Marcus Dockery scored 21 and Howard beat Delaware State 75-71 on Monday night.

Harris made 10 of 14 shots for the Bison (10-14, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery sank four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Seth Towns pitched in with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 to lead the Hornets (10-13, 3-4). Jevin Muniz added 19 points and Martaz Robinson scored 10.

