Crews scores 31 as UT Martin knocks off Southeast Missouri State 82-72

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 31 points led UT Martin over Southeast Missouri State 82-72 on Saturday night.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 31 points led UT Martin over Southeast Missouri State 82-72 on Saturday night.

Crews added 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (19-10, 12-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Sears scored 22 points while going 3 of 18 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 14 for 16 from the line, and added five rebounds. Issa Muhammad had 17 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Rob Martin finished with 17 points and three steals for the Redhawks (8-21, 3-13). Evan Eursher added 15 points for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Braxton Stacker finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.