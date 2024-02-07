Cohen, UMass Minutemen take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

UMass Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 4-5 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMass Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 4-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Cohen and the UMass Minutemen visit Chad Venning and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Minutemen have gone 5-4 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks second in the A-10 with 16.4 assists per game led by Matt Cross averaging 3.2.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UMass averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venning is averaging 14 points and 1.9 blocks for the Bonnies. Charles Pride is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Rahsool Diggins is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 12.8 points. Cohen is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.