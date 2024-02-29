Bowling Green visits Hunter and Ohio

Bowling Green Falcons (17-11, 8-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (17-11, 8-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Bowling Green Falcons after Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points in Ohio’s 74-67 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats are 11-3 on their home court. Ohio is seventh in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Clayton averaging 1.5.

The Falcons are 8-7 against conference opponents. Bowling Green is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio averages 78.3 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.7 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 74.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 71.6 Ohio allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 14.7 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Trey Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is shooting 43.8% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

