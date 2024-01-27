Live Radio
Reese’s double-double, strong bench play help Maryland pummel Nebraska 73-51

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 2:32 PM

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Maryland got plenty of bench help in a dominant first half and the Terrapins cruised past Nebraska 73-51 on Saturday.

Reese reached his double-double just five minutes into the second half. Reserves Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 14 points and Jahari Long scored 11 for Maryland (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten). Kaiser scored 11 of his 14 before intermission and Long scored all of his before the break. In Maryland’s last five contests the bench contributed only five points a game.

Maryland’s leading scorer Jahmir Young (20.3 ppg) scored 12.

Reserve C.J. Wilcher was the lone Cornhusker (15-6, 5-5) to score in double figures with 14 points.

The Terps led 44-27 at halftime on the strength of three runs that were 7-0 or better. Maryland continued its scoring onslaught and started the second half with a 13-5 run. The lead reached 25 points with 14:07 remaining.

The first half offered fast-paced action punctuated by hot shooting from the 3-point line by both teams. Nebraska built a 12-2 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes. Nebraska ended up with its first five field goals coming from 3.

Maryland countered picking up its 3-ball pace and outscored Nebraska 42-25 over the final 15 1/2 minutes of the half. Maryland’s full-court pressure posed problems for Nebraska and the Cornhuskers turned it over nine times before intermission. The Cornhuskers turned it over a total of 18 times.

Maryland is 7-1 all-time against Nebraska at home.

Nebraska hosts No. 13 Wisconsin on Thursday. Maryland travels to Michigan State on Feb. 3.

