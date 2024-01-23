Pritchard scores 18 as Central Michigan defeats Miami (Ohio) 71-55

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard scored 18 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 71-55 on Tuesday night.…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard scored 18 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 71-55 on Tuesday night.

Pritchard had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Chippewas (10-9, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Markus Harding had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-4) with 16 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 13 points for Miami (OH). Mekhi Cooper also had 11 points.

