Styles’ 19 lead Georgetown over Coppin State 71-54

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 10:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dontrez Styles had 19 points in Georgetown’s 71-54 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Styles added five rebounds for the Hoyas (6-4). Rowan Brumbaugh added 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Drew Fielder shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. Supreme Cooke grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points and three blocks.

Justin Winston led the way for the Eagles (1-11) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Coppin State also got 14 points from Greg Spurlock. Ryan Archey also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

