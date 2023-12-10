No. 1 Arizona rolls past No. 23 Wisconsin 98-73 in first week in top spot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pelle Larsson scored a career-high 21 points, Caleb Love added 20, and No. 1 Arizona rolled…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pelle Larsson scored a career-high 21 points, Caleb Love added 20, and No. 1 Arizona rolled to a 98-73 win over No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Wildcats — playing as the top team in the country for the first time in nine years — looked comfortable in their new role, using a 25-8 run to end the first half and take a 17-point halftime lead.

Larsson finished 6 of 6 shooting from the field, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats (8-0) shot 58% from the field.

John Blackwell had 17 points to lead the Badgers (7-3), who came into the game on a six-game winning streak. Steven Crowl added 11 points and AJ Storr had 10.

NO. 2 KANSAS 73, MISSOURI 64

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. and KJ Adams had 17 points each and Kansas beat rival Missouri.

Sean East II led Missouri (7-3) with 21 points and Nick Honor scored 17, but the Tigers were without one of their guards, Caleb Grill.

Kansas (9-1) dominated in the paint scoring 42 points down low, but were careless with the ball and committed 16 turnovers, which kept Missouri in the game in the first half.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, JACKSON STATE 55

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 25 points, LJ Cryer added 21, and Houston defeated Jackson State.

Houston improved to 10-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 2018-19 and 1967-68 teams. The Cougars shot 42% and were 11 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Coltie Young scored 13 points to lead Jackson State (2-7). Ken Evans Jr., who entered averaging 20.4 points per game, was held to six points and was ejected in the second half after getting his second technical foul. The Tigers shot 43%.

NO. 4 PURDUE 92, ALABAMA 86

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Edey matched his season high with 35 points in his hometown, Braden Smith had a season-high 27 points and Purdue rallied to beat Alabama 92-86.

Playing in his home city for the first time since he was a high school sophomore in 2016-17, Edey made 11 free throws without a miss, was 12 for 20 from the field and had seven rebounds. He passed Robbie Hummel to move into the top 10 on Purdue’s career scoring list.

Smith also had eight assists for Purdue (9-1), which has won 32 straight nonconference regular-season games.

Mark Sears scored a season-high 35 points for Alabama (6-3).

NO. 5 UCONN 101, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 63

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored a career-high 26 points to lead UConn to a rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Tristen Newton scored 16 points, Cam Spencer had 15 and Donovan Clingan added 11 points and blocked three shots for the Huskies (9-1), who shot 56% from the floor and made 13 3-pointers.

Rashad Williams had 23 points to lead Pine Bluff (4-7).

WASHINGTON 78, NO. 7 GONZAGA 73

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 and Washington rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Gonzaga.

The Huskies snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs and picked up their first win over their in-state foe since a 99-95 victory in 2005.

Franck Kepnang also had a big game controlling the paint with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots for Washington.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 18 points and Nolan Hickman scored 17.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 78, NOTRE DAME 59

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points, Tyler Kolek added 17 and Marquette defeated Notre Dame.

It was the second straight blowout win for the Golden Eagles (8-2).

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (4-5) with 20 points.

Notre Dame committed turnovers on eight of its first 10 possessions. The Fighting Irish committed a season-high 19 turnovers, 13 in the first half. Their previous high was 12.

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 109, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 64

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Isaac Traudt set career highs with five 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench, and five other Creighton players scored in double figures as the Bluejays routed Central Michigan.

Creighton (8-1), which shot a season-best 65%, scored its most points against a Division I opponent in six years and has won three straight blowouts since getting upset by Colorado State on Thanksgiving.

Mason Miller had career highs with 17 points and four 3s and Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander had 15 points apiece. Fredrick King had 14 points and Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and matched his career-high with nine assists.

Derrick Butler led the Chippewas (3-6) with a career-high 28 points and Anthony Pritchard scored 22. It was their most lopsided loss since a 107-54 defeat to Gonzaga two years ago.

NO. 12 TEXAS 77, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas had 16 points and seven assists and Texas beat Houston Christian.

Kadin Shedrick had 15 points, three blocks and four of the Longhorns’ 13 steals. Dillon Mitchell produced his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Texas (7-2). Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, five assists and three steals.

Marcus Greene led Houston Christian (1-7) with 15 points. Michael Imariagbe had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Bonke Maring had nine points and 13 rebounds.

SAINT MARY’S 64, NO. 13 COLORADO STATE 61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 16 points including a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Saint Mary’s sent Colorado State to its first loss of the season.

Augustas Marciulionis led the Gaels (5-5) with 18 points before fouling out, and Aidan Mahaney added 10 points.

Isaiah Stevens had 20 points to lead Colorado State (9-1). Patrick Cartier had 16 points and Nique Clifford added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Colorado State had a chance to tie in the last 10 seconds but Stevens and Clifford both missed 3-point attempts.

UTAH 73, NO. 14 BYU 69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Utah beat BYU.

Utah (7-2) shot 49% from the field in its fourth consecutive win. Branden Carlson had 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Keba Keita added 10 points.

Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points for BYU (8-1), and Richie Saunders had 13. Dallin Hall had 11 points, and Spencer Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 81, PENN 66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw celebrated his homecoming with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Rob Dillingham also scored 17 points to lead Kentucky past Penn at the Wells Fargo Center.

Antonio Reeves scored 16 points for Kentucky (7-2).

Kentucky was considered the home team even though the Quakers traveled about 4 miles for the game.

Clark Slajchert led the Quakers (6-5) with 17 points. Tyler Perkins scored 15 and Sam Brown hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 86, NO. 20 ILLINOIS 79

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 21 points and Tennessee rallied from a second-half deficit to beat Illinois.

Guard Santiago Vescovi added 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (6-3). Jonas Aidoo scored 14 and Josiah-Jordan James had 12 points and seven assists.

Quincy Guerrier and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 each to lead Illinois (7-2). Coleman Hawkins had 12. The Illini were limited to 33% shooting from the field.

NO. 18 JAMES MADISON 84, OLD DOMINION 69

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead James Madison over Old Dominion.

Michael Green III, Jaylen Carey and Terrence Edwards each added 13 points for the Dukes (9-0). Green also had a game-high nine assists.

Bickerstaff and Carey combined to go 9-of-9 from the floor in the first half.

Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs (3-6) with 19 points, Vasean Allette added 14 and Devin Ceaser had 13.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 79, ARKANSAS 70

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead undefeated Oklahoma over Arkansas in the third annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic.

Otega Oweh scored 14 points, Rivaldo Sores added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Uzan finished with 11 points for Oklahoma (9-0), which won by nine-or-more points for the eighth time this season.

Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks (6-4) with 13 points. Jeremiah Davenport scored 12 points.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was ejected from the game with 15:50 remaining after being called for two technical fouls for arguing with the officials.

NO. 22 DUKE 80, CHARLOTTE 56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jared McCain scored 14 of his season-high 21 points in the first half and Duke got rolling again following two losses and a week layoff, beating Charlotte.

McCain, a freshman guard, made three 3-pointers. Jeremy Roach added 18 points, reserve Jaylen Blakes had 15 points and Mark Mitchell scored 12 for the Blue Devils (6-3).

Lu’cye Patterson had 14 points and Nik Graves scored each of his 10 points in the second half, but Charlotte (5-4) suffered its most lopsided defeat under first-year coach Aaron Fearne.

NO. 24 CLEMSON 74, TCU 66

TORONTO (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored 21 points, PJ Hall had 17 and Clemson extended its unbeaten start to the season by beating TCU.

Ian Schieffelin had 14 points, nine rebounds and a team-high five assists as Clemson (9-0) remained undefeated in four all-time meetings with TCU. RJ Godfrey had 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who led by as many as 16.

Toronto-born Emanuel Miller led the Horned Frogs with 16 points but TCU (7-1) lost for the first time after starting the season with seven straight wins. Micah Peavy scored 12 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 for TCU.

NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE 63, UC IRVINE 62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish made a layup with 10.4 seconds left for San Diego State, which blew a 16-point lead before rallying to beat scrappy UC Irvine.

Darrion Trammell missed a 3-pointer, Jay Pal rebounded and fed Parrish, who made the bucket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, UC Irvine rebounded and Justin Hohn missed a 3-pointer with about four seconds left.

Pal scored 15 points off the bench while Parrish had 14.

Hohn had 16 and Derin Saran 14 for the Anteaters (6-4), who lost their third straight game. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.