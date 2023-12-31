NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 South Carolina (12-0) beat East Carolina 73-36. No. 2 UCLA (12-0) beat No. 6 Southern Cal 71-64. No.…

No. 1 South Carolina (12-0) beat East Carolina 73-36.

No. 2 UCLA (12-0) beat No. 6 Southern Cal 71-64.

No. 3 NC State (12-0) did not play.

No. 4 Iowa (13-1) beat Minnesota 94-71.

No. 5 Texas (13-1) beat Jackson St. 97-52; lost to No. 10 Baylor 85-79.

No. 6 Southern Cal (10-1) lost to No. 2 UCLA 71-64.

No. 7 LSU (13-1) beat Jacksonville 110-68.

No. 8 Colorado (11-1) beat No. 12 Utah 76-65.

No. 9 Stanford (11-1) beat California 78-51.

No. 10 Baylor (12-0) beat No. 5 Texas 85-79.

No. 11 Kansas St. (13-1) beat Cincinnati 66-41.

No. 12 Utah (10-3) lost to No. 8 Colorado 76-65.

No. 13 Notre Dame (9-1) did not play.

No. 14 Virginia Tech (9-2) did not play.

No. 15 UConn (9-3) did not play.

No. 16 Indiana (10-1) did not play.

No. 17 Ohio St. (10-3) lost to Michigan 69-60.

No. 18 Marquette (12-0) did not play.

No. 19 Louisville (11-2) did not play.

No. 20 Gonzaga (13-2) did not play.

No. 21 Creighton (10-2) beat St. John’s 67-56.

No. 22 Florida St. (10-3) beat Georgia Tech 95-80.

No. 23 TCU (14-0) beat BYU 81-67.

No. 24 North Carolina (8-4) did not play.

No. 25 West Virginia (12-0) beat Kansas 85-60.

