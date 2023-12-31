Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Women's Basketball Top…

NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 1 South Carolina (12-0) beat East Carolina 73-36.

No. 2 UCLA (12-0) beat No. 6 Southern Cal 71-64.

No. 3 NC State (12-0) did not play.

No. 4 Iowa (13-1) beat Minnesota 94-71.

No. 5 Texas (13-1) beat Jackson St. 97-52; lost to No. 10 Baylor 85-79.

No. 6 Southern Cal (10-1) lost to No. 2 UCLA 71-64.

No. 7 LSU (13-1) beat Jacksonville 110-68.

No. 8 Colorado (11-1) beat No. 12 Utah 76-65.

No. 9 Stanford (11-1) beat California 78-51.

No. 10 Baylor (12-0) beat No. 5 Texas 85-79.

No. 11 Kansas St. (13-1) beat Cincinnati 66-41.

No. 12 Utah (10-3) lost to No. 8 Colorado 76-65.

No. 13 Notre Dame (9-1) did not play.

No. 14 Virginia Tech (9-2) did not play.

No. 15 UConn (9-3) did not play.

No. 16 Indiana (10-1) did not play.

No. 17 Ohio St. (10-3) lost to Michigan 69-60.

No. 18 Marquette (12-0) did not play.

No. 19 Louisville (11-2) did not play.

No. 20 Gonzaga (13-2) did not play.

No. 21 Creighton (10-2) beat St. John’s 67-56.

No. 22 Florida St. (10-3) beat Georgia Tech 95-80.

No. 23 TCU (14-0) beat BYU 81-67.

No. 24 North Carolina (8-4) did not play.

No. 25 West Virginia (12-0) beat Kansas 85-60.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up