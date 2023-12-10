NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 South Carolina (9-0) beat Morgan St. 104-38; beat No. 11 Utah 78-69. No. 2 UCLA (9-0) beat CS…

No. 1 South Carolina (9-0) beat Morgan St. 104-38; beat No. 11 Utah 78-69.

No. 2 UCLA (9-0) beat CS Northridge 111-48; beat No. 20 Florida St. 95-78.

No. 3 NC State (10-0) beat Liberty 80-67.

No. 4 Iowa (10-1) beat Iowa St. 67-58; beat Wisconsin 87-65.

No. 5 Texas (10-0) beat Long Beach St. 106-62.

No. 6 Southern Cal (8-0) beat UC Riverside 85-53.

No. 7 LSU (9-1) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-53.

No. 8 Colorado (9-1) beat Texas-Arlington 95-74.

No. 9 Stanford (8-1) did not play.

No. 10 Baylor (7-0) did not play.

No. 11 Utah (8-2) beat Saint Joseph’s 74-48; lost to No. 1 South Carolina 78-69.

No. 12 Ohio St. (8-1) beat Ohio 85-45; beat No. 25 Penn St. 94-84, OT.

No. 13 Kansas St. (9-1) beat McNeese St. 101-39; beat Missouri 84-56.

No. 14 Notre Dame (7-1) beat Lafayette 96-42.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (7-2) beat LIU Brooklyn 98-50; beat Radford 85-40.

No. 16 Indiana (8-1) beat Rutgers 66-56.

No. 17 UConn (6-3) beat Ball St. 90-63; beat No. 24 North Carolina 76-64.

No. 18 Louisville (9-1) beat Kentucky 73-61.

No. 19 Marquette (9-0) beat Illinois St. 64-62.

No. 20 Florida St. (7-3) beat Jacksonville 99-73; lost to No. 2 UCLA 95-78.

No. 21 Washington St. (10-2) beat S. Dakota St. 69-64; lost to Washington 60-55.

No. 22 Creighton (7-1) beat Wyoming 73-61.

No. 23 Gonzaga (10-2) beat California 78-70, OT; beat Rice 80-72.

No. 24 North Carolina (6-4) beat UNC-Greensboro 81-66; lost to No. 17 UConn 76-64.

No. 25 Penn St. (7-3) lost to West Virginia 83-65; lost to No. 12 Ohio St. 94-84, OT.

