Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Women's Basketball Top…

NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 1 South Carolina (9-0) beat Morgan St. 104-38; beat No. 11 Utah 78-69.

No. 2 UCLA (9-0) beat CS Northridge 111-48; beat No. 20 Florida St. 95-78.

No. 3 NC State (10-0) beat Liberty 80-67.

No. 4 Iowa (10-1) beat Iowa St. 67-58; beat Wisconsin 87-65.

No. 5 Texas (10-0) beat Long Beach St. 106-62.

No. 6 Southern Cal (8-0) beat UC Riverside 85-53.

No. 7 LSU (9-1) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-53.

No. 8 Colorado (9-1) beat Texas-Arlington 95-74.

No. 9 Stanford (8-1) did not play.

No. 10 Baylor (7-0) did not play.

No. 11 Utah (8-2) beat Saint Joseph’s 74-48; lost to No. 1 South Carolina 78-69.

No. 12 Ohio St. (8-1) beat Ohio 85-45; beat No. 25 Penn St. 94-84, OT.

No. 13 Kansas St. (9-1) beat McNeese St. 101-39; beat Missouri 84-56.

No. 14 Notre Dame (7-1) beat Lafayette 96-42.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (7-2) beat LIU Brooklyn 98-50; beat Radford 85-40.

No. 16 Indiana (8-1) beat Rutgers 66-56.

No. 17 UConn (6-3) beat Ball St. 90-63; beat No. 24 North Carolina 76-64.

No. 18 Louisville (9-1) beat Kentucky 73-61.

No. 19 Marquette (9-0) beat Illinois St. 64-62.

No. 20 Florida St. (7-3) beat Jacksonville 99-73; lost to No. 2 UCLA 95-78.

No. 21 Washington St. (10-2) beat S. Dakota St. 69-64; lost to Washington 60-55.

No. 22 Creighton (7-1) beat Wyoming 73-61.

No. 23 Gonzaga (10-2) beat California 78-70, OT; beat Rice 80-72.

No. 24 North Carolina (6-4) beat UNC-Greensboro 81-66; lost to No. 17 UConn 76-64.

No. 25 Penn St. (7-3) lost to West Virginia 83-65; lost to No. 12 Ohio St. 94-84, OT.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up