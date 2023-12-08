Floyd and Fairfield host Sacred Heart

Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits…

Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jasper Floyd scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 75-71 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Pioneers have gone 2-2 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 5.5.

The Stags are 2-3 in road games. Fairfield is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Sacred Heart averages 73.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Alex Sobel is averaging 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4% for Sacred Heart.

Floyd is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Stags. Brycen Goodine is averaging 12.9 points for Fairfield.

