Bruner’s 37 lead Denver over Div. II-Adams State 89-83

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 11:37 PM

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner put up 37 points as Denver beat NCAA Division II-Adams State 89-83 on Monday night.

Bruner was 10 of 19 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 15 for 18 from the line for the Pioneers (7-5). Touko Tainamo added 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Isaiah Carr was 2 of 4 shooting and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Grizzlies were led by Austin Fadal, who recorded 15 points. Adams State also got 14 points from Kolby Walker. In addition, Isaiah Sampson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver’s next game is Wednesday against Northern New Mexico at home, and Adams State visits Colorado State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

