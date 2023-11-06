TCU starts season at home against Southern

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under…

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs begin the season at home against the Southern Jaguars.

TCU went 22-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Southern finished 15-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

