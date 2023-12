Sports on TV for Sunday, November 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 19 AUTO RACING 4 p.m. CNBC — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 19

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Wyoming vs. Furman, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship: Providence vs. Georgia, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

ESPN — Saatva Empire Classic: UConn vs. Indiana, Semifinal, New York

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship: Kansas St. vs. Miami, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Saatva Empire Classic: Texas vs. Louisville, Semifinal, New York

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Ohio St.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: DePaul vs. San Francisco, Cactus Division – Third-Place Game, Glendale, Ariz.

FS2 — American U. at Georgetown

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: St. John’s vs. Utah, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Vermont vs. Liberty, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

BTN — Alcorn St. at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

PAC-12N — Texas-Arlington at Arizona

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon, Cactus Division – Championship, Glendale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern U. at Illinois

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Saint Louis vs. Wichita St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

PAC-12N — Brown at Southern Cal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: Dayton vs. Houston, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Washington vs. San Diego St., Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Syracuse at Maryland

2 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma at Virginia

BTN — Creighton at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ABC — Duke at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Louisville

5 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — Drake at Iowa

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Prairie View, Texas (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo, Finland (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, Final Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Utah

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Santa Cruz at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Las Vegas at Miami, Tennessee at Jacksonville, Arizona at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Detroit, LA Chargers at Green Bay, NY Giants at Washington, Dallas at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Seattle at LA Rams

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8 a.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Toronto vs. Minnesota, Stockholm

6 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Hungary vs. Montenegro, Group G, Budapest, Hungary

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Belgium vs. Azerbaijan, Group F, Brussels

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Scotland vs. Norway, Group A, Glasgow, Scotland

3:20 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Round of 16, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Japan, Round of 16, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.