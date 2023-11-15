Saint Bonaventure takes on Oklahoma State in Brooklyn, New York

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Saint Bonaventure went 14-18 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bonnies averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 11.5 bench points last season.

Oklahoma State finished 20-16 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

