North Carolina Central faces Longwood after Harris’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at Longwood Lancers (2-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Longwood Lancers after Ja’Darius Harris scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 113-50 victory against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Longwood finished 20-12 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-12 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Eagles shot 46.9% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

