Missouri Tigers tip off season at home against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers begin the season at home against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Missouri finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Tigers averaged 20.5 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

UAPB finished 6-12 in SWAC action and 2-16 on the road last season. The Golden Lions allowed opponents to score 69.7 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

